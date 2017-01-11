AMA Encourages Drivers “Cheat” While Merging

The Alberta Motor Association encourages you to “cheat” while merging.

According to a release, when a sign warns of a lane closure ahead, there are motorists who immediately merge into the bottleneck (sometimes called the ‘line-uppers’), and there are motorists who zip to the front and merge at the last minute (often considered the ‘cheaters’).

“Merging methods are highly debated among Alberta motorists,” said Jeff Kasbrick, Vice-President of Government and Stakeholder Relations at AMA, in the release. “But if you ask transportation specialists, they’ll tell you the best approach is the one that benefits everyone: a zipper merge.”

A zipper merge is when motorists use both lanes of traffic until the defined merge area, then alternate in zipper fashion into the open lane. Studies have found the method can decrease traffic congestion by as much as 40 percent, reduce the speed differential between lanes, and foster a sense of fairness that all lanes are moving at the same rate.

“In other words, ‘cheating’ with a late merge is a good thing, but only when everyone abides by the zipper,” adds the release.

A release from the CAA Canadian National Bottleneck Study finds bottlenecks are the single biggest contributor to road delays, far outpacing traffic collisions, weather and construction. The study also found Calgary drivers spend on average an extra 18 minutes stuck in traffic every day, resulting in an additional 1.42 million kg of CO2 emissions annually. Edmonton congestion adds on average an additional 13.7 minutes of travel time per day, resulting in an additional 966,000 kg of CO2 emissions, 92,000 hours of driver delay and $2.65 million in lost time annually.

“Nearly two-thirds of Canadians believe traffic is getting worse in their city,” said Kasbrick, in the release. “Although Alberta’s bottlenecks didn’t land among the worst-20 nationwide, Alberta commuters clearly know the pain of being stuck in traffic.”

AMA recommends drivers:

Remain patient and recognize that everyone is trying to get to their destination safely, and rightly has an expectation to do so.

Drive according to the official and unspoken rules of the road. This means using signals properly, changing lanes when safe to do so, avoiding distractions and other impairments, and acknowledging other drivers when they let you into traffic.

Try to drive at an appropriate rate of speed, according to conditions – including traffic and environmental – and obey the posted limits. Rushing ahead, only to slam on your brakes later, creates additional congestion.

Be courteous and responsible, recognizing that it’s possible to work together and drive in a manner that ensures the flow of traffic.

-Posted by CW