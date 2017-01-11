B.C. Approves Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Environmental Certificate

The B.C. government has approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project environmental assessment.

A release says, “the Province’s clear, consistent and principled position on its five conditions has resulted in tangible and significant investments that will protect British Columbia’s environmental and economic interests.”

The interprovincial pipeline twinning was approved by the Trudeau government in December 2016.

“The five conditions is an articulation of the way we do business in British Columbia,” said Premier Christy Clark in the release. “We set the bar high to stand up for B.C. to protect our coast and environment, ensure opportunities for First Nations participation and secure a fair share of economic benefits for all British Columbians.”

Remaining conditions have either been, or are being satisfied. The first condition requiring environmental approval has been met at both the federal and provincial levels. B.C.’s EA certificate added another 37 conditions to further protect wetlands, wildlife habitat and caribou and grizzly populations.

Click here for the full release.

-Posted by CW