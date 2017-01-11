National Energy Board Requiring More Emergency Response Details

Companies will need more emergency response details during the pipeline application phase of a project.

The National Energy Board (NEB) made the announcement on January 11, 2017, following a public comment process.

When implemented into the Filing Manual, company applications could be deemed incomplete if the additional information is not included.

In 2015, the board received 54 facilities applications. NEB staff participated in 20 emergency response exercises and reviewed more than a dozen Emergency Procedures manuals in 2015.

