All Day McDonald’s Breakfast Is Coming To Canada

This news makes me happier than a pig rolling around in mud!

This has been around in the United States for a little while now, but its coming to Canada too — McDonald’s all day breakfast!

It has currently been rolled out across 17 restaurants in B.C, Quebec and Ontario… so that’s not-so-good news for us here in Alberta. But before you know it, the tests will be over and we’ll be able to eat McMuffins and hash browns all day!

I hope that eventually means all day lunch/dinner. 6AM Chicken McNuggets, baby!

