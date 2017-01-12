Announced Layoffs Down in Alberta

The worst of the Alberta’s recession may now be viewed by a rear-view mirror.

The province’s Labour Ministry says that in 2016, there were only 9,500 announced layoffs, with only the month of May exceeding 2,000 due to the wildfires happening in Fort McMurray.

The numbers compare to 2015, where there were 17,500 announced layoffs.

According to Alberta law, employers are required to inform the provincial government four weeks in advance, and in writing, whether or not they intend to lay off 50 employees or more from their company.

ATB Financial says that will more layoffs may, or may not, be coming in 2017, it says the trend is clear. The bank says most companies have already cut staffing levels to the bone since the recession started, so it’s unlikely to get cut much deeper.

– Posted by BET