Farm Equipment Dealership Merge in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

A merger is taking place for various farm equipment dealerships in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Jim Pattison Group’s consolidating the Maple Farm Equipment and JayDee AgTech under the new company name, Pattison Agriculture.

Company President Darrin Didychuk says the merger creates one of the largest agriculture-focused equipment companies in Canada.

The now-merged company will have 17 dealerships with over 440 employees, spread across Swift Current, Yorkton, Wynyard, Balcarres, Moosomin, Foam Lake, Preeceville, Humboldt, Kelvington, North Battleford, Kindersley, Maple Creek, Shaunavon, Leader, Kyle and Unity in Saskatchewan, as well as the Town of Russell in Manitoba.

Pattison Agriculture says it’ll continue to see investment and expansion into business lines to mutually benefit the company and its customers.

The company mainly deals in John Deere farm equipment.

– Posted by BET (With Information from agcanada.com)