Peace Officer to replace Photo Radar in Peace River

The Town of Peace River will soon be hiring a Peace Officer.

It was one of the items discussed during their recently-released budget.

But, in so doing, the down will also be doing away with its previous photo-radar system.

Mayor Tom Tarpey does admit that the latter did reduce speeding incidents within the community.

“But it wasn’t a very flexible program, and it was very bureaucratic,” said Tarpey. “We would have to jump through quite a few hoops just to set up another photo-radar location.”

But in regards to the Peace Officer position, Tarpey says the benefit of having one is not only they can do speed enforcement, but they can do a lot of other things too.

“What we liked about the peace officer is that they can educate the community about each bylaw,” he said. “And also, they can gather information, report suspicious activity, and then forward that information to the RCMP.”

Tarpey says the town is very determined to keep drugs out of Peace River, and to keep the community safe from other crime.

The budget was passed by council this past Monday.

– Posted by BET