2017 Davis Awards Nominees Announced

The 2017 Davis Awards will be hosted by the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce on January 28, 2017.

Nominations:

Business of the year under 10 – Modern Paint and Décor, Rendez-Vous Park & Storage and Valley Printers & Signs.

Business of the year over 10 – Advance Paramedics Ltd., Freson Bros. and Willy’s Trucking Services

Community Involvement – Daishowa-Marubeni International, West Hill Dental and Willy’s Trucking Services

Industry Leadership Award – Avenge Energy Services Inc., Channico Machine & Millwright Services Ltd. and Initial Industries LTD.

Customer Service Award – Denture & Implant Cottage, Kita North and Mint Health + Drugs.

The event will go from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Sawridge Inn & Conference Centre in Peace River. Click here to purchase tickets.

