All-day breakfast going at Fort Saskatchewan McDonald’s

If you’re craving a Sausage or Egg McMuffin, and its 2:30 in the afternoon, you may be in luck.

McDonald’s Canada announced yesterday that at a few select stores in the Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver areas were going to test out all-day breakfast.

And just today, CTV News in Edmonton confirmed that the McDonald’s location in Fort Saskatchewan is also testing it out, and it starts today.

Breakfasts normally shut down at every McDonald’s location at about 11 AM each day, according to the company’s website. Its U.S. counterpart first started trying out all-day breakfast in October 2015, with company officials saying it helped the company’s third-quarter sales rise by 1.3 percent.

To date, the Fort Saskatchewan location is the only confirmed restaurant in Northern Alberta who will be doing all-day breakfast at this time. Reports say that it will be expanded into other Edmonton-area locations within the next little while.

The AM 610 Newsroom did call the Peace River McDonald’s to see if they would be introducing all-day breakfast in the near future. At this time, we are still awaiting a response.

– Posted by BET