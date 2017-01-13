AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 13, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7613 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3137 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6241 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6018 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7167 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3953 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2538 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1904 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.93 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,508.01 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,910.73 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$52.63 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.421 US per mmBTU

