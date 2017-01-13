Buhler Industries sees net loss for sales in 2016

Buhler Industries posted a net loss for the end of the 2016 fiscal year in September.

It dropped 2.7 million dollars on 274.1 million dollars in sales, which is up from a 5.3 million loss on 245.7 million in 2015.

The Winnipeg-based firm, which is now owned mainly by Russian combine manufacturer Rostselmash, adds that the loss was mainly due to a decrease in margin.

It also says higher interest costs and research and development spending were also factors in the loss.

The company says sales from their Versatile Legendary Limited Edition tractors (pictured) offset the weak commodity prices which continue contributing to reduced sales levels.

Buhler does say that 2017 should prove to be better in terms of sales, with the company’s year-to-date sales in North America, especially in the U.S., declining.

But the company warns that the margins are still expected to be weak due to aggressive competition, as well as expected lower inventory levels.

