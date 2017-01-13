Local Events Planned For National Non-Smoking Week Jan. 15-22

Local communities are holding events to recognize National Non-Smoking Week (January 15-22, 2017).

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is focusing on raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco for people new to the Province. It says newcomers can come from areas with unique social norms related to smoking and high tobacco use rates. AHS has also developed tobacco cessation supports and services information in the six languages that reflect the most common newcomer groups in Alberta.

Duncan’s First Nation

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Duncan’s First Nation Health Centre.

Fairview

“Tell Us Your Story”

o Tuesday, January 17

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AHS Addiction Services staff will be present with an informational display and resources, to chat with the public and provide an opportunity for people to share their stories and have their carbon monoxide levels tested at the GPRC Fairview Campus, Administration Building, 11235 – 98 Ave.

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Fairview Health Complex, 10628 – 110 St.

Grimshaw

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre, 5621 – Wilcox Road.

High Prairie

“Tell Us Your Story”

o Friday, January 20

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. AHS Addiction Services staff will be present with an informational display and resources, to chat with the public and provide an opportunity for people to share their stories and have their carbon monoxide levels tested at the High Prairie Health Complex, 4620 – 53 Ave.

Manning

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Manning IDA Pharmacy, 403 – Main St.

McLennan

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre, 350 – 3 Ave. NW.

Nampa

Coffee & Tobacco Discussion

o Thursday, January 19

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. In partnership with FCSS Nampa, AHS staff will be present with an informational display and resources, to discuss tobacco cessation with people and provide information on available tobacco cessation supports at the Nampa Farmers Restaurant, 9902 – 102 Ave.

Slave Lake

Quit Smoking Drop-In Clinic.

o Tuesday, January 17

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop in to meet with a tobacco reduction counsellor and receive a free quit smoking kit and information about quitting smoking at the Family Care Clinic, 309 – 6 St. NE.

Peace River

“Tell Us Your Story”

o Monday, January 16

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AHS Addiction Services staff will be present with an informational display and resources, to chat with the public and provide an opportunity for people to share their stories and have their carbon monoxide levels tested at the Peace River Walmart Pharmacy, 9701 – 78 St.

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Peace River Community Health Centre, 10101 – 68 St.

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Peace River AHS Mental Health Office, 10015 – 98 St.

A display sharing addiction resources and information will be set up this week at the Peace River Provincial Building, 9621 – 96 Ave.

National Non-Smoking Week has been held across Canada for more than 30 years. It aims to raise awareness about the health risks of tobacco, in all its forms.

