A new program in Fairview aims at empowering women.

“Woman to Woma” will launch in February 2017. Participants will explore topics like self-esteem, body image, family of origin issues, parenting concerns, grief and loss, addictions, assertiveness, work-life balance and diversity issues. This test pilot program will run for four weeks.

For date and time information call Crossroads Admin line at 780-835-5550 or the outreach line at 780-834-7162.

-Posted by CW