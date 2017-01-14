RCMP Arrest Man In Relation To December Stabbing

A man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing outside the area of the McNamara Liquor Store in December 2016.

Peace Regional RCMP say they arrested Steven Daniel Phair, 25, from Peace River, on Saturday, January 14, 2017, in the Town of Peace River.

On Saturday, December 17, 2016, at approximately 2 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of two males being stabbed. A 34-year-old man from Beaumont and 29-year-old man from North Sydney, N.S. were transported to hospital and later released.

Phair is charged with;

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of possession of a weapon.

Phair will appear in Peace River Provincial Court at a later date.

Anyone with more information about this investigation is asked to please call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

-Posted by CW