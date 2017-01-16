Alberta PCs to hold Delegate Selection Meetings in Peace Country

The Alberta Progressive Conservative (PC) Association is set to pick a new leader on March 18 in Calgary.

For the past month, Delegate Selection Meetings (DSM) were starting to be held in each of the province’s 87 constituencies.

And over the next week, delegates will start to be selected from within constituencies located within the Peace Country.

This coming Saturday, on January 21, a DSM for the Grande Prairie-Smoky riding will take place at the Stonebridge Hotel at 9 AM.

Then, on Wednesday, January 25, Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley gets their turn. Proceedings for this meeting go at 7:30 PM at the Grimshaw Legion Hall.

The Peace River constituency has their turn on Saturday, February 4. Their DSM goes at the Hotchkiss Hall, located about 15 kilometres north of the Town of Manning on Highway 35.

The meeting at Grande Prairie-Wapiti goes on Saturday, February 11, at the Entrec Centre at Grande Prairie’s Evergreen Park…

And then the next day, on Sunday, February 12, the DSM at the Lesser Slave Lake constituency will go at the Senior Drop-In Centre in Kinuso, a community about 47 minutes east of High Prairie.

To vote at a DSM, you must have been a PC member for at least 14 days prior to the date the proceedings are set to take place in your constituency. To try to be a delegate, you must be a member of good standing for the amount of time stated above, and you must put your name forward to your constituency’s Returning Officer before noon exactly seven days before your meeting takes place.

For any further questions, members will need to contact their returning officers in the following constituencies…

Amy Murphy Peace River 780-618-6487 amurphy@murphy-law.ca Leo Simard Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley 780-617-5198 leosimard@serbernet.com Janice Chomik Grande Prairie-Smoky Grande Prairie-Wapiti 780-539-4651 780-814-1088 jlchomik@gmail.com Ken Vanderwell Lesser Slave Lake 780-849-0378 ken@vanderwell.com

