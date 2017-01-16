Canada looking to expand ties to India

The Canadian government continues its efforts to seal a new trade pact with India.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi told Reuters that the process began under the previous Tory government in 2014; He adds that the Liberals are now putting a greater emphasis on moving the discussions forward.

“India is absolutely critical for Canada to engage with,” said Sohi, who immigrated to Edmonton in 1981 from India’s Punjab state. “It’s not only a growing economy, but it’s also a major regional player.”

He says that a two-way annual trade pact between the two nations stood at $8.3-billion in 2015, which is up by 30 percent from the previous year.

But even still, Sohi adds that it’s only a tenth of the size of Canada’s annual trade flow to China.

In recent years, the federal government has invested close to $15-billion in India.

Sohi says the government sees even more potential to see more investments flow to the world’s largest democracy.

“Some of the leading-edge companies in Canada focus on urban infrastructure,” Sohi said. “If you look at the needs of urban centres in India, there are a lot of opportunities for collaboration and growth in that sector.”

The Canadian Dollar can also stretch a long way in India. As of 10:15 AM this morning, it was trading on the markets at ₹51.74 in Indian Rupees.

– Posted by BET