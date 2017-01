A man and woman from High Level face possession charges.

RCMP say on January 15, 2017, a search of a residence led to the seizure of marihuana over 30 grams.

Both are expected to appear in court on February 6, 2017. No names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the High Level RCMP at 780-821-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

