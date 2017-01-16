January 16th

Looking For Donations:
– Good Shepherd School is looking for gently used, puzzle, books, & games. For National Family Literacy Day.
Contact: 780-624-3432 (Natalie)
For Sale:
– 1995 Ford F150 4.9L in line 6, 5 speed standard.
Asking: $1000.00
Contact: 639-317-9498
For Sale:
– 136 assorted dominoes
Asking: $10.00
Contact: 780-624-3505
Looking For:
– 1959 440 case tractor manuals.
Contact: 780-618-6125
For Sale:
– 100% Cotton insulated coveralls in excellent condition, 2 pair size 44L, 1 pair size 40M.
– Few Large house plants.
Contact: 780-835-2391
For Sale:
– Dining Room Table with four Chairs.
Contact: 780-338-3938
For Sale:
– John Deere 320 disc 24 feet. (Will trade for smaller disc)
– 120 round bales, alpha brome mix, also wheat straw for bedding or feed.
Asking: obo
Contact: 780-837-0918
For Sale:
– 1983 el Camino. Straight no dents new tires runs good Arizona car. Alberta certified.
Asking: $4900.00 obo
– 2006 Cadillac SRX fully loaded.
Asking: $9500.00
Contact: 780-618-1331