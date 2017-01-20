Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission Visits Peace Country

Residents in the Peace River constituency provided input to Alberta’s Electoral Boundaries Commission on January 19, 2017.

Around 15 to 20 residents from across the constituency attended the event at the Sawridge Inn & Suites in Peace River. A similar hearing scheduled to take place in Grande Prairie later in the evening was postponed due to the icy roads.

A five-member panel, led by Justice Myra Bielby, says the commission sits every 10 years to revise the boundaries in each of the 87 constituencies located within the province.

“That’s particularly important right now, with Alberta having grown by 20 percent since (the last review) was done back in 2010,” said Justice Bielby. “So there have been more than 800-thousand people who have moved into the province in the last eight years, even taking into account the people who may have moved out because of the economic downturn.”

Justice Bielby says each constituency sees growth in a variety of different ways.

“And that has impacted the considerations in designing a constituency,” she said. “Because the idea is that you try to get the constituencies so that they have relatively equal populations within each constituency, and that can be varied for various reasons.”

Bielby says that currently, the Peace River constituency has a population of about 48,800 people, which is about 15 percent below what the current estimated average is. Last time, she said that the riding was 12 percent lower than the average.

When considering a how a constituency is drawn, she says they try to keep communities, as well as communities of interest together.

“You don’t want to divide a town, you don’t want to divide a community if you can avoid it with your constituency boundaries,” said Bielby. “So, we want to respect municipal boundaries, county boundaries, and within the urban areas, we’re trying to respect community boundaries within that range.

“But at the same time,” she continued. “We also have to take into account the principle of democracy, that everybody’s vote should count the same as anyone else’s.”

One of the presenters at the event was Peace River MLA Debbie Jabbour, who also answered questions from the panel about what she’s noticed about the boundaries in her position as an MLA.

“In terms of expanding the constituency, it would depend on where the changes would happen,” said Jabbour. “For example, Grimshaw you can add reasonably easily, as it is right close by, and everybody still comes to Peace River for services. But when you start going further along, then we’re adding more distance, and that might make it really, really challenging.”

Jabbour says it’s a really valuable process, as it’s only done once every decade.

“I hope that everyone in the constituency as possible send their opinions, and to have some input within this process,” she said.

But, one comment regarding whether or not rural voices would be diminished with less constituencies did raise concern with one MD of Peace Council member.

Veronica Bliska says that is simply not true.

“I was concerned with MLA Jabbour’s comments that the rural voice would not be affected if there were fewer constituencies,” said Bliska. “I would be very concerned about taking care of seniors who want to stay in the rural areas, or even the children who want to be in rural areas, they still need some of the same opportunities that some of the other areas have.”

Bliska says that in the province’s Electoral Act, it talks about trying to have as much vote purity as possible.

“And we know that we can’t have that,” she said. “Alberta is such a diverse province, that sometimes you have to hone in on some of that uniqueness. And if a lot of our energy, our industry, and our activity is out in the rural areas, than we have to recognize that.”

Bliska adds that the MD was just there to observe the proceedings, and will be sending in a written submission to the panel at a later time.

There were other ideas brought in during the proceedings, including one that would see the constituency’s name changed to either Peace River-Mackenzie, or to North Peace-Mackenzie, in order to recognize the communities up in the Mackenzie region, as well as others immediately north of the Town of Peace River.

As well, Justice Bielby mentioned that written submissions across the province were up considerably this time around.

“Responses have been terrific, especially now that we can now do it through social media,” said Bielby. “One person who wrote in, did so while using his iPhone, and I thought that was terrific. He gave us two sentences that described a specific constituency in which he lived, and he told me there were problems, as it didn’t follow the county line at his point.

“And he said how that did create some difficulty,” she continued. “It meant that people had to drive in and out of the constituency to get different places, as it didn’t follow the roadway. So he was hopeful that it would follow that roadway in the future. Now, I’m not sure what will happen, but I thought that it was a clear suggestion, and a clear problem, and all it took was him taking a minute to write that down using his iPhone.”

Hearings will continue over the next couple of weeks, but written suggestions can also be sent to the panel online until February 8. The webpage to do so can be found at www.abebc.ca. It also lists an email address as to where it can be sent, as well as a mailing address if anyone wants to send it through the postal service.

