Five Arrested Following Seizure of Drugs and Firearms In Grande Prairie

Police arrested five people in Grande Prairie on Thursday, January 19, 2017, including two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants for parole violations.

RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in the city, resulting in the seizure of drugs and a firearm. RCMP found quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, marihuana, and cocaine. A sawed-off shotgun was also seized.

Steven Brown, 39, of Grande Prairie, is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of firearm contrary to court order

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Ian Brown, 42, of Grande Prairie, is charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of firearm contrary to court order

Possession of prohibited firearm

Both males are remanded into custody and will make their first appearance in court on January 23, 2017. Charges are still pending on other occupants of the residence.

-Posted by CW