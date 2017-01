TGIF!

If you love red wine, but hate what it does to your teeth, there is a new solution!

Wino Sippers!

A glass, with a built in straw. This way the wine won’t come into contact with your teeth. First of all, those glasses look a little awkward. Also, can you imagine trying to walk around at a dinner party with those glasses? I can already foresee myself spilling on my nice white shirt.

The Wino Sippers sell on Amazon for about $25.00 for 2 glasses.

I’ll just stick with white, thanks.