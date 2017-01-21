Head of Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Concerned with Trump Presidency

The head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has some concerns regarding a Donald Trump U.S. presidency.

CAPP President Tim McMillan said the protection sentiment that was in Trump’s inauguration speech should be what he calls a “wake-up call” for Canada, emphasizing that the new president made it clear about putting America first in any and all his decisions.

When it comes to the oil industry, McMillan says that Trump needs to be reminded about how integrated the two nations are, as product continues to move between the Canada-U.S. border.

“I think we will be very cautious in ensuring that how are interests are aligned is clear with the new administration,” he said.

He adds that the speech on Friday was also a reminder that Canada needs to build strong relationships with other countries.

