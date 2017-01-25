Australia Encouraging Deadly Spider Catching

An Australian Zoo is encouraging people to catch deadly spiders!!

There’s a shortage of anti-venom so the Zoo needs help catching the spiders to make more. Literally, they want you to catch it and put it in a GLASS container (because they will bit through plastic). Australia has some deadly spider species, but the one they want you to catch is the Sydney funnel web spider. The zookeeper then milks the venom and is able to make an antivenom. Since 1981, nobody has died from a spider bite because of this.

Here’s the video.

Don’t worry – they say horses are more likely to kill you then a spider. No amount of money could convince me to participate.