Baytex Acquires Assets Around Peace River

Baytex Energy has acquired some heavy oil assets in the Peace River area.

A release says, the company paid $65 million to double its land base in the region. The assets are located immediately adjacent to Baytex Energy’s existing Peace River lands. The acquisition means 3,000 more barrels per day in oil production and a 20% increase in daily production.

Baytex intends to improve production from the acquired areas significantly over the next two years. Employment in multi-lateral horizontal drilling and production techniques is expected.

A vast gas gathering and conservation system are included in the assets.

-Posted by CW (With information from Hydrocarbons-Technology.com)