BellLetsTalk Day Happens for Another Year

Millions of Canadians continue to either suffer from mental illness, or know somebody who suffers from mental illness.

The Canadian Mental Health Association says that 20 percent of Canadians will experience it within their lifetimes.

In order to help support research to combat the issue, Bell Canada is hosting its annual Bell Let’s Talk Day.

The company says it’s time to end the stigma, and talk about mental health.

How it works, is that Bell donates five cents for every text, call, tweet, Facebook or Instragram post, or even use of a Snapchat geofilter that goes on today. Just simply post #BellLetsTalk.

For more information about how to join the conversation, check out this web link, at http://letstalk.bell.ca/en/.

