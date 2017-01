High Prairie is closer to reopening the High Prairie Tolko Industries Oriented Standard Board(OSB) Plant.

A statement on the Town Council Facebook Page says Council met with executives from Tolko Industries on Friday, January 20, 2017. High Prairie and Tolko have been talking about the option since March 2016.

A plant manager has been hired and specialised parts required to have the plant up and operational have been ordered. The parts are expected to be in by August 2017.

-Posted by CW