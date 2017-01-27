5 Facts You May Not Have Known About Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley’s got a new album called “Love And War” coming out this year, plus his outdoor performance special at West Virginia University airs tonight (January 27) at 9:00 ET on PBS…
But here are some facts about Brad Paisley you might now have known:
- If you’ve been to a Brad Paisley concert, you’ve seen all the animated videos he uses during his show — Bet you didn’t know he’s actually the one who draws them up!
- His clothing and boot line, Moonshine Spirit, is sold exclusively at Boot Barn!
- Just to get her to go on a date, he hired his NOW WIFE of 14 years Kimberly Williams to appear in a music video for “I’m Gonna miss Her” back in 2002 after seeing her in Father of the Bride. — now THAT’S ambition!
- Brad Paisley built a fully functional Irish pub-style private bar in his home in Franklin, Tennessee, where he recorded many of the songs for his 10th studio album, Moonshine in the Trunk, released in 2014.
- Brad Paisley’s got his own custom tour bus which is modeled after a 1958 Corvette and valued at 1.74 million dollars!!!!
Not gonna lie… I’m a little jealous…