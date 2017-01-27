5 Facts You May Not Have Known About Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley’s got a new album called “Love And War” coming out this year, plus his outdoor performance special at West Virginia University airs tonight (January 27) at 9:00 ET on PBS…

But here are some facts about Brad Paisley you might now have known:

If you’ve been to a Brad Paisley concert, you’ve seen all the animated videos he uses during his show — Bet you didn’t know he’s actually the one who draws them up!

His clothing and boot line, Moonshine Spirit, is sold exclusively at Boot Barn!

Just to get her to go on a date, he hired his NOW WIFE of 14 years Kimberly Williams to appear in a music video for “I’m Gonna miss Her” back in 2002 after seeing her in Father of the Bride. — now THAT’S ambition!

Brad Paisley built a fully functional Irish pub-style private bar in his home in Franklin, Tennessee, where he recorded many of the songs for his 10th studio album, Moonshine in the Trunk, released in 2014.

Brad Paisley’s got his own custom tour bus which is modeled after a 1958 Corvette and valued at 1.74 million dollars!!!!

Not gonna lie… I’m a little jealous…