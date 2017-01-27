Albertans Spend More on Shelter and Food Than Average Canadian

Albertans spend the most on shelter and food in Canada.

Statistics Canada numbers show Alberta households spent over $16,000 more than the Canadian average on all goods and services in 2015. Alberta households spent an average of $76,535, while the Canadian average sat at $60,516.

On average, Albertans spent $21,642 on shelter in 2015. That’s slightly higher than the Canadian average of $17,509. Shelter makes up 28 percent of the total annual spending.

As well, the average household in Alberta spent $10,171 on food, while the average Canadian shelled out $8,629.

Albertans do earn on average 16.8 percent more than the rest of the Country.

