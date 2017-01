More spending resulted in a $12.7 billion deficit for Canada.

The latest monthly fiscal monitor update shows an extra 14 billion dollars in program expenses caused the jump over the first eight months of the 2016-17 fiscal year. During the same period a year earlier, there was a $1-billion surplus.

Revenues were down $1.1 billion. The deficit is not a surprise since the Trudeau government has pledged to run deficits over the coming years.

