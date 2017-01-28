Glenmary School Approved for $750,000 Solar Technology System

Glenmary School has been selected to receive a Solar Technology System (STS).

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) announced on Friday, January 27, 2017, Glenmary is one of 36 schools across the province to participate in the Alberta Government’s solar technology initiative for school capital projects. The initiative sees the installation of solar panels on Alberta schools.

The cost will be fully funded by Alberta Education up to a maximum of $750,000.

“We are excited to see a $750,000 investment in solar technology at Glenmary School,” said Board Chair Kelly Whalen, in the release. “We strive to be role models for students and to teach them the value of renewable energy. HFCRD is proud to help protect the environment in any way we can, and this initiative is an excellent way to do just that.”