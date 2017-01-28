Red Earth Creek To Host Final Northland School Division Community Engagement Session

Input is being gathered on the future governance for Northland School Division No. 61.

Alberta Education is holding its final community engagement discussion on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at the Red Earth Creek Community Hall from 5-7:30 p.m. All interested members of the community are welcome to attend. A meal will be provided.

Northland is working to restore an elected board of trustees by the fall. Sessions began in Fort McMurray on January 11, 2017.

Anyone with questions can contact Nathan Freed, Director, North Services, Alberta Education, with questions at 780-422-0795 (toll-free in Alberta by first dialing 310-0000).

-Posted by CW