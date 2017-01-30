Alberta Government Creates New Peace River Bridge Page

The Alberta Government seems to be making more moves towards the construction of a new bridge in Peace River.

A new page was recently created for the project. It’s the place to check for updates.

“We will be keeping this web page up to date with new information as things evolve. The dates for the tender advertising and public information session will be noted on the webpage once they are finalised,” said Alan Saunders, Program Engineer, Bridge Manager Peace Region, Project Delivery Branch, Alberta Transportation, Government of Alberta, in an e-mail on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

In April 2016, the Alberta Government committed $160 million to build a second bridge in Peace River. The Town removed the old shop on the East Hill back in October 2016. The 55-year-old building was torn down to make way for the town’s new Highway Two Bridge.

Alberta Transportation is planning to hold a public information session to explain the project’s plans, traffic impacts and timelines, sometime in early spring. A date is still being determined.

-Posted by CW