AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7644 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3094 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6123 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6335 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7151 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.3982 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2558 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1903 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.98 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,401.09 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
19,927.42 points
|March Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.74 US per barrel
|March Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.246 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)