AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

YL Dirty Dozen

1. Blake Shelton - A Guy With a Girl

2. Thomas Rhett - Star of the Show

3. Jon Pardi - Dirt on My Boots

4. Dustin Lynch - Seein' Red

5. Dean Brody - Time

6. Luke Bryan - Fast

7. Meghan Patrick w/ Joe Nichols Still Lovin You

8. Little Big Town - Better Man

9. James Barker Band - Just Sayin'

10. Brad Paisley - Today

11. Aaron Goodvin - Woman in Love

12. Jason Aldean - Any Ol' Barstool

