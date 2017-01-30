Davis Awards Handed Out in Peace River Over the Weekend

The 2017 Davis Awards were handed out at the Sawridge Inn & Suites in Peace River on Saturday night. The night was hosted by the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce, with the night’s principal sponsor being Baytex Energy Limited.

Spokesperson Andrew Loosley says the winners of the awards were the entire community of Peace River.

“I applaud the award recipients,” said Loosley. “It’s a great community, and for us as Baytex, it’s a great honour to be a part of it, and we hope to be a part of it for a very long time to come.”

The biggest award handed out was the President’s Award of Excellence, presented by outgoing Chamber of Commerce President Shelly Shannon. This award goes to the business best reflecting an outstanding spirit and success within the area’s business community. This year’s winners were Wayne & Margaret George, who have owned and operated the Boston Pizza in Peace River for more than 30 years.

“It’s a great honour to be recognized by your peers within the business community,” said Margaret.

“Thank you Peace River, and to everyone who supported us,” added Wayne. “God Bless Peace River and keep going strong.

Another award handed out was the DMI Henry Fuller Davis Award of Selflessness, which recognizes a person who consistently displays unselfish concern for others’ welfare, which went to local Tim Horton’s owners Gordon and Barbara Drummond. They were recognized for their work in being very accommodating to their staff, as well as raising awareness for children who have a disability.

“We were completely taken aback by the news,” said Barbara. “It was a meaningful award, and we are completely honoured.

“For all those people who are always giving,” Gordon continued, “You look in the room, there are people here who are always giving to the community, and it’s making the community thrive.”

There were also two awards handed out for Business of the Year; One for the Under 10 Employees category, and the other for the Over 10 Employees category.

The former was awarded to Modern Paint & Décor. Owner Terry Naturkach says it’s amazing to be the one chosen this year.

“It was a lot of work, and these times are tough,” said Naturkach. “But we’ll get through it, and we’ll stick around for another 21 years in the community.”

The later was awarded to Peace River Freson Brothers. General Manager Brent Rostad calls it a very big honour to win.

“But really, it’s only possible because of the team we have at the store,” says Rostad. “The store’s been around for 55 years, and we’ll be around quite a bit longer than that as well.”

Overall, Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey says all of the winners, as well as the nominees, were well-deserving of their honours.

“I think I enjoyed most the community atmosphere at the event,” said Tarpey. “I really enjoyed the fact that everybody was supporting each other, as well as the cooperative atmosphere that was in the room.”

The MC for the night was Community Futures General Manager Randy Hodgkinson, who introduced each of the sponsors for the various awards up for the evening, as well as some of the historical presentations various directors put on.

Famous people and events depicted included Alexander Graham Bell, the man who invented a telephone, created the first metal detector and found a way to talk to the deaf; Dr. Frederick Banting, a winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering insulin; Emily Murphy, noted for being Canada’s first female magistrate, and for her efforts in getting women declared persons under the law; the Canada vs. Soviet Union summit series of 1972, which won Canada wide acclaim for hockey, and created a rivalry with the Russians lasting ‘til this very day; as well as Celine Dion, who’s single from the movie Titanic shot her up to superstardom.

After the awards were handed out, and the presentations were over, attendees were treated with a performance from the band KIKBAK.

Winners: 2017 Davis Awards

Customer Service Excellence Award (Sponsored by the Town of Peace River)

Winner: Mint Health & Drugs

Finalists: Denture & Implant Cottage, Kita North

Industry Leadership Award (Sponsored by Baytex Energy Ltd)

Winner: Initial Industries Ltd

Finalists: Channico Machine & Millwright Services, Avenge Energy Services

Community Involvement Award (Sponsored by Peace River Broadcasting)

Winner: Willy’s Trucking Services

Finalists: Daishowa-Marubeni International, West Hill Dental

DMI Henry Fuller Davis Award of Selflessness

Winner: Gordon & Barbara Drummond (Peace River Tim Horton’s)

*This award is presented to an individual, or individuals, who consistently display the quality of unselfish concern for the welfare of others.

Business of the Year – Under 10 Employees (Sponsored by Community Futures)

Winner: Modern Paint & Décor

Finalists: Rendez-Vous RV Park & Storage, Valley Printers & Signs Ltd

Business of the Year – Over 10 Employees (Sponsored by Boucher Brothers)

Winner: Freson Brothers

Finalists: Advanced Paramedic Ltd, Willy’s Trucking Services

President’s Award of Excellence (Presented by Shelly Shannon)

Winner: Wayne & Margaret George (Peace River Boston Pizza)

*This award is presented to the business who best reflects an outstanding spirit and success within the Peace River and area business community.

