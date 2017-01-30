High Prairie RCMP Arrest Final Suspect in Atikameg Homicide

High Prairie RCMP arrested Patrick Letendre, 24 of Atikameg on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Letendre is in custody on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Jeff Gladue. Gladue was found deceased outside a residence on Saturday, January 14, 2016, in Atikameg.

Two other people are in custody, Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake and Ivy Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg. Both been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police are not seeking anyone else in this investigation.

