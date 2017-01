We have lost our 3 year old Angus black bull and would really appreciate it if you could mention this maybe on your pet report. He’s not mean and has a yellow ear tag that reads B36. He has been missing for 2 weeks now from our home on Range road 202 and 790 township road, north east of Donnelly and north west of McLeannan. We are offering a 200.00 dollar reward if anyone finds him please call us @ 780-925-2193.