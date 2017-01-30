Rig Counts Rise One Year After Royalty Review

The Alberta Government says rig counts have risen substantially since the royalty review was completed.

The Provincial Government says in a release, 247 rigs were in operation as of mid-January, 2017. It’s a 50 per cent increase since last year that only saw 165 active at the same point.

“We reviewed our royalty system when prices were low so we’d be able to hit the ground running when prices went back up. We’re now seeing better prices, new pipeline approvals, and a royalty system that’s more competitive than before. The result is companies are putting rigs back to work and that means getting Albertans back to work,” said Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy in the release.

Government approved 158 new wells as part of the early adoption, with more than 40 companies that applied. The Royalty Review Advisory Panel’s recommendations were adopted by Government in January 2016. Oil and gas producers could opt in to the modernized royalty framework before January 1, 2017. Applications for the Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery Program and Emerging Resources Program also opened this year.

Both the Petroleum Services Association of Canada and the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors expect more wells will be drilled this year than 2016. As well, MNP’s 2017 Oilfield Services outlook is cautiously optomistic.

