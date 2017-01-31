Thomas Rhett’s “Star Of The Show” Made Possible By His Fans

Thomas Rhett’s latest hit “Star Of The Show” may not have been a single if it weren’t for the fans!

What’s crazy about that song is Thomas Rhett actually wrote it years ago with his Dad Rhett Akins. but a final cut never made an album.

An unrecorded version had been floating around on Youtube for a while and all the comments from fans were saying “DUDE… WHY ISN’T THIS SONG ON ANY OF YOUR ALBUMS??

The comments from fans really inspired Rhett — but he realized there was no actual demo recording of the song — it was ONLY on Youtube — so he likes to think it was the fans that got the song on the deluxe version of his 2015 album Tangled!

Pretty cool stuff, right??