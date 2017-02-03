Instagram’s Unsend Button!!

Sometimes a few too many beverages happen and you send that text. Or things escalated in an argument and you wish you hadn’t taken it so far, am I right?

Instagram saved us! They have an unsend button in their private messaging. It’s not exactly new, but it gaining a lot of attention since it seems it snuck up on us! With a few little clicks the message you just sent will disappear! If you don’t have ninja reflexes and don’t undo it quick enough there’s still a chance the other person has seen it though! Not completely fool proof.

Here’s how to unsend a message!

The bad thing has been done! You sent a message!

You just hold your finger on the message as if you wanted to copy it! You’ll see an unsend option. With a magical click of the button…

Just like magic – it is gone!!

Could be a life saver in situations! It isn’t exactly new! It’s been a feature for a while but definitely needs some more attention. Hopefully other social media platforms follow soon!