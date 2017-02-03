River Freeze Up Advisory

Alberta Environment and Parks has issued an Ice Advisory for freeze-up on the Peace River at the Town of Peace River. Freeze-up will result in a gradual increase in water levels. As the ice cover forms, ice jams can occur which may result in rapidly changing water levels.

River levels in the Peace River at the Town of Peace River will be rising in response to the approaching ice front. It is expected that the front will advance through the Town during the middle of next week. Relatively warm and fluctuating temperatures have kept the ice front downstream of the DMI bridge for the past two weeks. Sustained cold temperatures are expected to steadily advance the ice front over the weekend and into next week.

The ice front was last located by ground observation at km 422 or 26 km downstream of the Highway 2 bridge at noon on February 3, 2017.

When freeze-up occurs at the Town, it is typical for the water level to rise between 2.5 to 3.5 m.

Flow releases from BC Hydro’s Peace Canyon Dam will be kept relatively constant while the ice cover advances through the Town as part of normal river ice management operations.

This is a routine advisory and no problems are expected at the Town of Peace River. However, there is potential for ice movements.

Residents are reminded to be cautious of the rising water levels and take appropriate precautionary measures. Take appropriate measures to avoid flood damage.

