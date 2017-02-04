Food Facts Super Bowl Weekend

It’s Super Bowl weekend! Tomorrow the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. There’s always lots of parties and friendly gatherings to watch the game!

The stats on the food are crazy!!

1.33 BILLION chicken wings will be consumed this weekend!

12.5 million pizzas!

49.2 million cases of beer!

Surprising or not really? Usually when a crowd of people get together there’s always good food! I’m a little shocked nachos didn’t make it into any lists – nothing better then crunchy, cheesy goodness!

Will you be having a party tomorrow? What kind of snacks will you be making?