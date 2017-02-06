AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 6, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7623 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3116 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6124 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6328 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7103 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4075 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2316 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1912 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.83 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,449.27 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,059.20 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$53.20 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.058 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)