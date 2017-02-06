February 6th

Looking For:

– John Deer 140 Garden Tractor running or not.

Contact: 780-925-2481

For Sale:

– John Deere 500c back hoe. Needs work.

Asking: obo

– Komatsu d-85 crawler. For parts.

Asking: obo

– Cummins 5.9 engines.

Asking: obo

Contact: 780-649-9353

Looking For:

– 2005 to 2010 Chevy or GMC 2500HD or 3500 part truck with the Duramax diesel or an engine that can be dropped in.

– Bobcat Skidsteer s300 or s330 under $25,000.

Contact: 780-836-0552

For Sale:

– Bagged oats in 55lbs bags number 1 pony oats taking orders.

Contact: 780-836-0552

For Sale:

– Timothy round bales.

Contact: 780-837-0918

For Sale:

– 64′ radio communications tower, in Peace River.

Asking: $850.00

Contact: 780-625-8720

Looking For:

– Couch and love seat, small dining set, and older wood coffee table, side table and a vacuum.

Contact: 780-219-2506

For Sale:

– 100% Cotton Insulated Coveralls in Excellent Condition, 1 pair size 44L, 1 pair size 40M.

– Few Large House Plants

– Manual Ice Auger Size 8

Contact: 780-835-2391