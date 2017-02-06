February 6th

Looking For:
– John Deer 140 Garden Tractor running or not.
Contact: 780-925-2481
For Sale:
– John Deere 500c back hoe. Needs work.
Asking: obo
– Komatsu d-85 crawler. For parts.
Asking: obo
– Cummins 5.9 engines.
Asking: obo
Contact: 780-649-9353
Looking For:
– 2005 to 2010 Chevy or GMC 2500HD or 3500 part truck with the Duramax diesel or an engine that can be dropped in.
– Bobcat Skidsteer s300 or s330 under $25,000.
Contact: 780-836-0552
For Sale:
– Bagged oats in 55lbs bags number 1 pony oats taking orders.
Contact: 780-836-0552
For Sale:
– Timothy round bales.
Contact: 780-837-0918
For Sale:
– 64′ radio communications tower, in Peace River.
Asking: $850.00
Contact: 780-625-8720
Looking For:
– Couch and love seat, small dining set, and older wood coffee table, side table and a vacuum.
Contact: 780-219-2506
For Sale:
– 100% Cotton Insulated Coveralls in Excellent Condition, 1 pair size 44L, 1 pair size 40M.
– Few Large House Plants
– Manual Ice Auger Size 8
Contact: 780-835-2391