Natural Gas Disrupted in County of Grande Prairie

Approximately 300 homes south of Highway 670 and Range Road 52 in the County of Grande Prairie are without natural gas.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued an information alert at 2:01 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017. An event has disrupted natural gas supply. ATCO gas is on scene and working on the problem. Schools have been notified.

ATCO gas will be going to door to door to affected residents to assist with the re-lighting of gas appliances.

Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has opened a warming centre in Evergreen Park for residents impacted by the outage. Pets are welcome. Those using the warming centre are encouraged to bring basic necessities in case they have to stay out of their homes for an extended period.

Residents affected are instructed to not use gas appliances, shut off gas appliances if safe to do so and take all necessary precautions. Follow the directions of local authorities. Listen to local authorities for any updates. If customers have questions, please call ATCO’s Customer Assistance Center at 780-310-5678.

