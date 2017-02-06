Taylor Swift Announced Her Tour Plans For 2017 … And You Might Not Be Happy About

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan… I’m about to give you some bad news… and you’re just gonna have to “Shake It Off” — See what I did there?

Taylor Swift performed her first concert of 2017 Saturday night at the pre-Super Bowl bash in Houston, Texas. She debuted two of her most recent songs “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and “Better Man” performed by Little Big Town.

She also talked about touring in 2017…

Keep in mind she hasn’t really done much touring since she finished the 1989 tour in 2015… and It looks like shes keeping it that way!

She said to the crowd “I have to be really honest with you about something: As far as I know, I’m doing one show in 2017. And as far as I know, this is that one show…”

It’s still early 2017… so something COULD change… but as of right now… don’t keep your hopes up.