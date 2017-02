If you can’t find similar interests with someone, maybe you can find things you both hate!

There’s a new dating app called “Hater” that matches people based on the things they hate, rather than their similar interests.

Share a story about Donald Trump over a candle-lit dinner, or maybe bond over what shows on Netflix you absolutely can’t stand!

The possibilities are endless!

Those who hate together, stay together, right?

