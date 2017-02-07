AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7595 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3169 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6083 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6436 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7104 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4073 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2279 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1913 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.79 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,495.38 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,113.58 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$51.98 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.144 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)