AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7595 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3169 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6083 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6436 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7104 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4073 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2279 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1913 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.79 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,495.38 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,113.58 points
|March Crude Oil Contract
|
$51.98 US per barrel
|March Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.144 US per mmBTU
