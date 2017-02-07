Fairview Chamber of Commerce Looking Forward with New Executive

The Fairview & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting over the weekend.

Lenny Basnett, a realtor from Royal LePage, was re-elected president by acclamation.

Chris Lauie from Grande Prairie Regional College’s Fairview Campus was elected as the new Vice-President.

Also, Owen Stanford, a member of Fairview Town Council, was picked as the organization’s new Treasurer, succeeding Margaret Aldridge.

Each one was elected to a one-year term.

Executive Director Debie Knudsen the chamber has really grown over her last six years with the organization.

“The members are starting to look at us, and into the policies we have instituted,” said Knudsen. “Last year, we went from one full-time employee to two full-time employees. As well, we were even able to get our own building for the first time. So, we’ve gotten our own face. Now, we’re just continuing to move forward and getting a real solid foundation for the organization.”

Some new faces will be also be joining the board of directors this year. They include Lynn and Ted Johnson from TJ Mechanical, Del Palmer from the town’s Service Credit Union, and Carrie-Ann Kehler from Midnight Glass.

Knudsen says the chamber must always have a solid foundation.

“And that’s something that I’m really working on,” said Knudsen. “We’re just getting the office policies up to date, so that we can become the most powerful voice in the community, and become the organization in which businesses feel that they need to come on board.

“And now that we have a separate events planner,” she continued. “I’m now able to look after our members, make some policies, and getting into the politics of the organization. All in all, it gives me the freedom to look after our members.”

– Posted by BET