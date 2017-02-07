Fort St. John RCMP Continue to Look for Missing 32-year-old Man

***UPDATE*** Fort St. John RCMP report that Brandon Moore has been located. He is safe and unharmed. Mounties want to thank the public for their assistance.***

Fort St. John RCMP continues their search for Brandon Moore (pictured).

The 32-year-old was reported missing yesterday after he was last seen on Sunday, February 5, at 1:30 PM.

Moore is described as between 5’9” to 5’10”, Caucasian, with a slim build, approximately 145-150 pounds. He has short brown hair with a sandy coloured soul patch under his bottom lip.

He also has a dragon tattoo on his left forearm.

Moore was last seen wearing a white hoody with fur around the hood, blue jeans, and Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen this person, or has any other information, is asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

