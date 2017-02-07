Ice Front Expected To Pass Town of Peace River February 7

The ice front is expected to pass through the Town of Peace River on February 7, 2017.

River levels are rising in response to the approaching ice front. This is a routine advisory and no problems are expected.

Alberta Environment says river levels are rising in response to the approaching ice front. Cold temperatures have been steadily advancing the ice front at a rate of approximately 6 km/day since Friday, February 3, 2017. The ice front was last located by ground observation at km 399.6 or 3.6 km downstream of the Highway 2 bridge at 9:30 on February 7.

When freeze-up occurs at the Town, it is typical for the water level to rise between 2.5 to 3.5 m. At 11 a.m.MST on February 7, water levels had risen by approximately 2.5 m, and continue to rise.

There is potential for ice movements and shoving of the ice cover as it advances upstream, which could result in rapid fluctuations of the water level in the area.

Click here for more information about local flood response or visit the Town of Peace River website: http://peaceriver.ca.

This advisory is in effect for 14 days. Updates will be provided if there is any change in conditions.

